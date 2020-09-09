Evacuation updates for Covelo Area of Mendocino County due to August Complex Fire and Hopkins Fire

The following areas are under Mandatory Evacuation Orders:

The area of Island Mountain, south of the County Line, north of Bell Springs Rd and North of the Eel River.

The National Forest area from the Anthony Peak down to Hull Mountain, west of the county line, and East of the Eel River near the Eel River Ranger Station.

Leave now. Use safest evacuation routes possible. Monitor media and Nixle. Do not call 9 1 1 for information. Call 9 1 1 for life-threatening emergency only. Use safest evacuation route possible.

For maps go to https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac

