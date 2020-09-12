Mandatory Evacuation Order for area of Covelo, Mendocino Pass Road, East of Williams Creek. Evacuation area is referenced as Zone N and defined as the following:

North of the Middle Fork of the Eel River including the Eel River Ranger Station and Black Butte Store, West and South of the National Forest Boundary, East of Williams Creek.

Leave now. Use safest evacuation routes possible. Monitor media and Nixle. Do not call 9 1 1 for information. Call 9 1 1 for life-threatening emergency only. Use safest evacuation route possible.

For maps go to https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac