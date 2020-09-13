Evacs Lifted

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, CALFIRE and Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is announcing that ALL Evacuation Orders and Warnings have been LIFTED in regards to the Oak Fire in Willits, California.

This includes the previous Zones identified as being:

Zone 1, Zone 2, Zone 3, Zone 4, Zone 5, Zone 6, Zone 7, Zone 8, Zone 9, Zone 10, Zone 11 and Zone 12.

ALL road closures in the Oak Fire affected areas have also been LIFTED.

Be aware there may be traffic interruptions due to fire crews and utility workers still operating in the area. Unburned pockets of fuel continue to burn within the interior of the fire and smoke may be visible.

View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac

For electrical safety tips after a wildfire, refer to PG&E at: https://tinyurl.com/y7dny9tt

For more information about wildfire preparedness visit: www.readyforwildfire.org

(Joint Press Release between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, CALFIRE and Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)