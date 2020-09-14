August Complex Evacuation

Additional Evacuation Orders And Evacuation Warnings For The Eden Valley Area, Bennett Valley, And The West Face Of San Hedrin Mountains, Mendocino County

WHAT: Mendocino County, additional Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE:

Areas of Mendocino County, Evacuation Order:

• ZONE- H- West of National Forest boundary, north of Thomas Creek and the Eel River, and east of Twin Bridges Creek, south of Bald Mountain

• ZONE- I- West of Elk Creek south of Deep Hole Creek, north of the National Forest Boundary

• ZONE- W- West of the Eel River, north of Deep Hole Creek, east of Eden Valley, including the entire valley floor, south of Eden Creek

Areas of Mendocino County, Evacuation Warning:

• South of the Middle Fork of the Eel River, west of Eden Creek, north of Salt Flat and east of Salt Creek, ZONE- AB

• East of Brushy Mountain, south of the fire road on Salt Flat, west of Eden Valley and north of Bald Mountain, ZONE- AC

• South and west of the Eel River, north of Foster Mountain Road, east of the ridge west of Willits Road, ZONE- AD

• North of Twin Bridges Creek, east of the Eel River, south of Brushy Creek and west of Brushy Mountain, ZONE- AE

ROAD CLOSURES:

• Private driveway near Williams Creek is closed to north bound traffic

• Bell Springs closed to north bound traffic at Lundblade Ranch Road

• Mina Road is closed to north bound traffic at the bridge over the North Fork of the Eel River

• Mendocino Pass Road closed to east bound traffic just east of the Williams Creek Bridge

• Hearst Willits Road at the bridge, closed to east bound traffic

NOTES:

To support fire control operations and fire activity, the Mendocino County Sheriff in conjunction with the Unified Command Team for the August Complex -West Zone, has ordered an additional Evacuation Order and Evacuation Warning.

View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac

For more information about wildfire preparedness visit: www.readyforwildfire.org