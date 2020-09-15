August Complex - West Zone

Additional Evacuation Warnings For Areas Southeast Of Highway 162, Mendocino County

WHAT: Mendocino County, additional Evacuation Warnings - areas south and east of Highway 162

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE:

Areas of Mendocino County - Evacuation Warnings:

• ZONE - AN - South of Highway 162 and the Eel River, west of Salt Creek, north of Brushy Creek and the Eel River, east of Highway 162.

• ZONE - AQ - North of the Eel River, south and east of Highway 162, west of Redwine Springs.

ROAD CLOSURES:

• Private driveway near Williams Creek is closed to north bound traffic

• Bell Springs closed to north bound traffic at Lundblade Ranch Road

• Mina Road is closed to north bound traffic at the bridge over the North Fork of the Eel River

• Mendocino Pass Road closed to east bound traffic just east of the Williams Creek Bridge

• Hearst Willits Road at the bridge, closed to east bound traffic

NOTES:

To support fire control operations and fire activity, the Mendocino County Sheriff in conjunction with the Unified Command Team for the August Complex - West Zone, has ordered an additional Evacuation Warning.

View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/MendoEvac

For more information about wildfire preparedness visit: www.readyforwildfire.org

(Joint Press Release between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, CALFIRE and Humboldt County Sheriff's Office)