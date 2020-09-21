Evacuation Orders Reduced

August Complex- West Zone Evacuation Orders Have Been Reduced To An Evacuation Warning For Areas Of Hearst / Eden Valley

WHEN: Effective Immediately

WHERE: Areas of Mendocino County:

Zone AB: South of the Middle Fork of the Eel River, west of Eden Creek, north of Salt Flat, east of Salt Creek.

Zone AC: East of Brushy Mountain, south of the fire road on Salt Flat, west of Eden Valley, north of Bald Mountain.

Zone H: West of the National Forest Boundary, north of Thomas Creek and the Eel River, east of Twin Bridges Creek, south of Bald Mountain.

Zone W: West of the Eel River, north of Deep Hole Creek, east of Eden Valley including the entire valley floor, south of Eden Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES:

FH7 (Mendocino Pass Road) and M1 (Indian Dick Road) at Eel River

NOTES:

The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any Evacuation Warnings and Evacuation Orders. Please remember to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area. There may still be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue their suppression operations.

The Mendocino National Forest will remain closed, for updated forest closures, visit: http://www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino

View the most current evacuation map at: https://tinyurl.com/mendoevac

For more information about wildfire preparedness visit: www.readyforwildfire.org

(Joint Press Release between the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office and CALFIRE)