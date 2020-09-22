Monster Fire

The August Complex, the largest fire in California history, is now 846,898 acres and is still only 38 percent contained. Over a month ago, a lightning storm left fires peppering the area and they have grown together and spread outwards forcing thousands to evacuate and burning multiple structures.

The West Zone which encompasses the southwestern area of Trinity County all the way down to Lake Pillsbury in Mendocino County is 195 miles long, 95,168 acres and 35% contained. All evacuations in Humboldt County were removed but the southern area is still being in Mendocino County is still active.

The North Zone mostly in southern Trinity County is threatening the communities around Ruth, along Hwy 36, and beyond. Yesterday, aircraft were able to work in around Ruth but it is still an area of concern, as is the area around Hwy 36 near Post Mountain. Hwy 36 may eventually have to be closed. (See more here: https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF/posts/2793942324171142 )

The South Zone which encompasses the far east of the fire has in large part been contained except the south area around Lake Pillsbury in Mendocino and stretching east into Lake County–a large area in itself.

[Photo Credit: Mike McMillan/USFS]

kymkemp.com/2020/09/22/august-complex-closing-in-on-850000-acres/