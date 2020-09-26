The National Weather Service has expanded this weekend’s red flag warning to cover the entire North Bay, including all of Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

The warning will take effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and has been extended to 9 p.m. Monday.

The alert originally had been issued mainly for higher elevations, including the North Bay hills, and was set to expire at 8 a.m. Monday.

All of Lake County and most of Mendocino County, excluding coastal areas, also are included in the warning.

pressdemocrat.com/article/news/red-flag-warning-expanded-to-entire-north-bay-region/