August Complex Update

[Oct 1]

Fire Update: August Complex (South Zone)

Size: 955, 513 acres

955, 513 acres Containment: 51%

51% Personnel: 2,048

2,048 Start Date: August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020 Cause: Lightning

Lightning Structures Threatened: 2,200

2,200 Structures Destroyed: 100

YESTERDAY’S ACTIVITIES: The newly positioned Pacific Northwest Team 2 continued to develop a strategy to move the August Complex South Zone towards full containment. Along with monitoring the east side of the August Complex with ground and air reconnaissance fire personnel continued mopping up and monitoring containment lines in the Lake Pillsbury region and to the west. Crews worked around structures, checked control lines, felled hazard trees along roads, and retrieved equipment that was no longer necessary. Fourteen engines were reallocated from the South Zone to the North Zone. A Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BEAR) began work on the eastern side of fire, collecting and analyzing information to document burn severity and to prioritize emergency stabilization measures.

TODAY’S ACTIVITIES: Personnel will continue to patrol and monitor containment lines and mop-up areas that still hold residual pockets of heat on the interior of the containment lines. Crews will continue to back haul equipment from some areas of the fire. Firefighters in the Lake Pillsbury area will continue work to secure structures. Damage assessments of structures are ongoing, and reports will be updated as areas become safe to evaluate.

EVACUATIONS: In the South Zone of the August Complex, evacuation orders are in place for portions of Mendocino and Lake counties. Please see each of the respective county sheriff’s office or emergency management websites for specific evacuation information.

FOREST CLOSURES: Forest Order No. 08-20-13 is in effect for the Mendocino National Forest. Residents and property owners may return to their properties within the Mendocino National Forest in Glenn County and Tehama County, but access to the Forest Service closure area for other purposes, including hunting and recreation, is prohibited. Properties accessed via a Forest System road may require a permit from the US Forest Service. Please contact the Mendocino National Forest at 530-934-3316 for more information.

WEATHER: A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the August Complex fire area. On the South Zone terrain driven winds are predicted along ridgetops.Northwest winds are forecast to 5-10 mph, gusting to 15-20 mph on the ridgetops. Temperatures may reach near or above 100 degrees, with very low relative humidity. There is potential for areas of thick smoke across the region.

SAFETY: Drones cannot be flown when an active fire is present. Drones can impede aircraft operations. When you fly, we can’t!

(USDA Forest Service)