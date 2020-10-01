Red Flag Warning Extended

[PD]

A red flag warning for the North Bay mountains and Glass fire burn area has been extended through early Saturday, meaning hot, dry, windy conditions will cause additional fire danger.

The warning begins at 1 p.m. and now continues through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Gerry Diaz, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said winds are expected to reach 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph at elevations above 1000 feet, coupled with critically low humidity lasting into the nighttime.

“Those two things are why we’re expecting to have those hazardous fire weather conditions,” he said.

Temperatures throughout much of Sonoma County are expected to climb above triple digits this afternoon, with some areas reaching a high 104 degrees.

However, overhead smoke from the Glass fire, as well as from the massive wildfires burning further north, could keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than currently forecast, Diaz said.

But residents will likely have to wait until the red flag warning expires on Saturday for any substantial relief from the heat.

“If there’s any silver lining, we’re expecting those temperatures across the North Bay to come down into this weekend,” Diaz said.

pressdemocrat.com/article/news/live-updates-wind-and-heat-may-be-todays-keys-for-the-glass-fire-fight-in/