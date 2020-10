Winds Prompt New Red Flag Warning For North Bay Mountains, Glass Fire Burn Area

Just hours after the expiration of a 2-day red flag warning that had fire officials on full alert, the National Weather Service has raised new concerns about gusty conditions expected to continue through Saturday night into Sunday morning over the North Bay hills and the Glass fire area.

