Disaster Recovery Info

August Complex West Zone - Recovery Information
Mendocino County, Contact Information
501 Low Gap Road, Room 1010
Ukiah, CA 95482
Phone: 707-234-6303
Email: disasterrecovery@mendocinocounty.org
Hours of Operation
Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Other helpful contacts
Planning and Building: 707-234-6677 or 707-234-6693
Environmental Health: 707-234-6649
Health and Human Services Agency: 707-463-7718
Website links:
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/fire-recovery
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/community/fire-recovery-mendocino/oak-fire-august-complex-west-zone
Sub links to above site:
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/health-and-human-services-agency/envirnomental-health-eh/hazardous-materials
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/planning-building-services/oak-fire-and-august-complex-west-zone-recovery
Debris removal:
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=37648
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=37650 (http:// https://www.mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=37650)
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/home/showdocument?id=38016
The main link is as follows:
https://www.mendocinocounty.org/government/planning-building-services/oak-fire-and-august-complex-west-zone-recovery