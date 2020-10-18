August Complex Updates

[Oct 18]

Northwest Zone – In the Kettenpom area, firefighters worked to improve containment lines near the Double Gate Ridge. In areas where the containment lines have been completed, crews backhauled portable pumps, hose line, and other equipment. Suppression repair is underway; firefighters are working to return hand and dozer line back to its natural state.

Fire crews are patrolling and improving control lines from Zenia up to Summit Flat. Saw teams continue to identify and remove hazard trees along the 502 and 511 roads and fire personnel will continue to strengthen the containment lines at Coffee Pot. Resources will be mopping up around structures, backhauling equipment, and carrying out suppression repair work in Ruth Lake areas.

Helicopters with PG&E are flying from Ruth Lake to replace damaged power poles and stretch electric lines to restore power to affected communities.

Northeast Zone – Yesterday unseasonably high temperatures contributed to increased fire behavior in interior unburned islands of fuel near Pony Buck Creek, Texas Chow Creek, south of Rattlesnake Creek and near Progeny. These areas of active fire are well interior to the existing fire perimeter and pose no threat to containment lines. Increased containment was achieved in Beegum Creek, east of Pony Buck Peak and along Hwy 36 east of Forest Glen. Firefighters patrolled and mopped up remaining hot spots along near Irish Mountain and the fire remained within its existing footprint. Helicopters supported firefighters here with targeted bucket drops of retardant on ridgelines to further secure firelines. Backhaul of equipment and fire hose continued across all divisions.

Today will be the last operational day on the fireline for the 230 Marines from the 7th Engineer Support Battalion 1st Marine Logistics Group out of Camp Pendleton. Firefighters will continue to secure and fortify fire lines near Progeny and Bear Wallow Mountain. Suppression repair is being implemented on the eastern side of the fire 10 miles south of Patina and Beegum. Cal Trans is working on replacement and repair of guardrail and removal of over 2000 identified hazardous trees along State Route 36.

South Zone – Firefighters completed the remaining line in the Eel River Canyon while helicopters were used to drop water on isolated areas of heat near the river. Suppression repair activities, including constructing waterbars, removing dozer berms, spreading slash piles outside of dozer line where possible, using woody material that is two inches or less in diameter to cover line, and covering 50 percent of bare soil area with woody material are ongoing along the western side of the South Zone. Saturday firefighters completed one mile of handline and one and a half miles of dozer line repair in the southwest portion of the fire. For information on the three phases of wildfire recovery visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7228/.