Fire Assistance Centers

The County of Mendocino will host two Local Assistance Centers (LAC) in order to provide services and resources to individuals, families, and businesses impacted by the Oak and August Complex fires.

The LAC provides a single location where those impacted by the fire can access available disaster assistance programs and services. This multi-agency event will include representatives from local and federal agencies, non-profit agencies, and other support services.

Mendocino County will host a LAC in Willits on Monday, October 26 and Covelo on Wednesday, October 28 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm. Please see the information below on location, time and participating organizations.

Willits: Monday, October 26, 2020

When: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: Willits Library at 390 E. Commercial Street, Willits, CA 95490

Covelo: Wednesday, October 28, 2020

When: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: Round Valley Elementary School at 76280 High School Street, Covelo, CA 95428

The Local Assistance Centers will have representatives from County departments including:

Disaster Recovery

Planning and Building

Health and Human Services

Cannabis Program

Environmental Health

With community partners from:

North Coast Opportunities

And more!

FEMA representatives will be on site at the Willits Library October 26 through October 29 from 8:00AM – 5:00PM to provide assistance to those affected by the Oak Fire and August Complex Fire.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, please wear a mask. The County will follow social distancing guidelines, provide hand sanitizer, and conduct health screenings.

For more information, please contact the Disaster Recovery Team at (707) 234-6303 or disasterrecovery@mendocinocounty.org.