[Oct 25]

Crews are battling a fast-growing fire off Gas Point Road in Cottonwood that was initially called in at 1 acre, but pushed by strong winds out of the north grew to 50 and 75 acres within 5 minutes.

Within 15 minutes the fire was estimated to be 100 to 150 acres.

