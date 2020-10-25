Fires Near Redding

[Oct 25]

Another fire reported southwest of Anderson; fourth fire of the day

The fire had burned less than an acre but was spreading rapidly, according to crews on the ground. Cal Fire was diverting equipment and crews from a 50-acre fire off Dersch Road east of Anderson to the fire off Olinda Road, according to emergency radio traffic.

There was also a fire burning about 10 miles east of Shingletown and a fire off Gas Point Road in Cottonwood burned about 225 acres Sunday.

Fires have been pushed by strong winds from the north and burned in brush that has been drying out all summer.

redding.com/story/news/2020/10/25/fire-breaks-out-near-dersch-and-millville-plains-roads/6034411002/