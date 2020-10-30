Covid Infects Lake County Jail

A number of inmates at the Lake County Jail who are all housed in a single unit have been undergoing an isolation period after they were exposed to an inmate who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on October 12th, 2020. On October 22, 2020, The Sheriff’s Office learned that a second inmate in that same housing unit also tested positive. On October 29th, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office learned that twelve additional inmates from that same housing unit have tested positive. Including these twelve cases there have been 19 total cases of COVID-19 at the Lake County Jail.

Medical staff will be closely monitoring the isolated inmates and conducting the testing protocols recommended by Public Health. This includes the testing of staff and inmates as we work to contain the virus. The Sheriff's Office continues to provide masks to inmates, employ comprehensive regular cleaning and to disinfect common areas in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.

https://www.facebook.com/lakesheriff/posts/1505831069608000