Cell Outages Updates

[Nov 1-7]

On 10-30-2020 the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office was provided an updated schedule of multiple cellular service disruptions in Round Valley in the near future.

These service disruptions (complete loss of service) are connected to upgrades in US Cellular equipment to increase service needs in Round Valley.

The Sheriff's Office will have Deputies specifically staffed in Round Valley during these disruption dates/times.

The Covelo Fire Department will also have personnel present at the Covelo Firehouse for those needing to request public safety assistance (Fire, Medical, Law Enforcement) that can not do so by cellular telephone during the disruption dates/times.

The updated service disruption is scheduled for the following dates/times:

11-01-2020 (Sunday) - 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM

11-02-2020 (Monday) - 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM

11-03-2020 (Tuesday) - 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM

11-05-2020 (Thursday) - 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM (limited or complete disruption)

11-06-2020 (Friday) - 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM

11-07-2020 (Saturday) - 12:00 AM to 3:00 AM

(Mendocino County Sheriff's Office - Press Release)