BOLO Kidnapper

Crime/Incident: 664/207 PC (Attempted Kidnapping)

Location: 4200 block of East Side Calpella Road in Ukiah, CA

Date of Incident: 10-30-2020

Time: 10:29 P.M.

Victim(s): Child Female (4 year-old from Willits, CA); Adult Female (30 year-old from Willits, CA)

Suspect: Hispanic Male

Description: 20 to 30 years-old, with a tear drop tattoo under right eye and dressed in black clothing

Synopsis:

On 10-30-2020 at approximately 10:29 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an attempted kidnapping in the 4200 block of East Side Calpella Road in Ukiah, California.

The Deputies learned that a mother and daughter were attending a party with family. While preparing to leave the party, a four year-old female was sitting in a vehicle with a family member while her mother was preparing to leave.

A subject approached the vehicle. The subject was described as an English speaking, Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s, wearing all black clothing and having a teardrop tattoo under his right eye.

The subject stated he had smoked marijuana, did not feel good and asked for a ride. When he was denied a ride, the subject reached into the vehicle grabbing the four year-old child and attempted to pull her from inside the vehicle.

The family member was able to hold onto the child while yelling for help resulting in the subject letting go of the child.

The subject then left walking southbound on East Side Calpella Road.

The Deputies searched the area while assisted by California Highway Patrol Officers and California Fish and Wildlife Wardens.

They were unable to locate anyone matching the subject's description.

Deputies subsequently learned that earlier in the evening, the subject attempted to take another child at the party without success.

The family involved in the earlier incident did not report the situation to the Sheriff's Office and left the party location prior to the Deputies arrival.

A county-wide Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was broadcasted to Mendocino County law enforcement agencies with the circumstances and the subject's description.

Anyone with information related to this incident that has not been interviewed by Deputies or anyone knows of the potential identity of the involved subject is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center by calling 707-463-4086.