Siren Testing, Redwood Valley

The Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire District will be installing a new siren in Redwood Valley and testing different siren patterns and installation locations over the next two days.

The siren installation and testing will begin at approximately 0900 A.M. on Thursday 11/12/2020 and last until approximately 2 or 3 P.M. The testing will occur again on Friday 11/13/2020 during the same hours from approximately 9 A.M. until 2 or 3 P.M.

Only call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency. Please do not call 9-1-1 if you hear the sirens as Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire District personnel will be testing different siren patterns and numerous locations throughout Redwood Valley during these two days.

The purpose of installing this new siren will be for emergency notifications and alerts in the future.

Please share this information with anyone who lives in or frequents Redwood Valley so they are aware of this siren testing.

For additional information, please visit the Redwood Valley-Calpella Fire District Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/redwoodvalleyfire/