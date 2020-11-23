Mendocino County Today: Monday, November 23, 2020

35 NEW COVID CASES reported in Mendocino County on Sunday bringing the total to 1424.

YORKVILLE MARKET WINTER HOURS & UPDATES

Our current winter hours are 11:00am-5:00pm everyday except Tuesday, when we are closed.

We will also be closed Thursday and Friday, November 26 and 27 for Thanksgiving, and December 25 for Christmas. As in years past, we will be closing the store for the first few weeks in January for our annual inventory, cleaning, and new year’s planning.

We will be having our last burger day of the year on Saturday, November 28th. Call or drop by for a delicious made to order cheeseburger, veggieburger, or portobello burger.

Lastly, mark your calendars for our final take away dinner of the year!! On Friday, December 11, we will be preparing a delicious feast of Chicken Cacciatore, with polenta and winter vegetables. More details on this will be sent in early December.

Wishing you all a wonderful Holiday season!

Best,

Lisa at Yorkville Market

THE LATEST IN THE BORGES/GURR SUIT for the raid on their permitted gro on the Boonville-Ukiah Road a few years ago reveals that the County individuals involved — Supervisors McCowen, Brown, and (then-supervisor Georgeanne) Crosky and another county employee named Sue Anzilotti are being sued as private individuals:

From the amended complaint:

“The Plaintiffs also note that County Counsel has appeared on behalf of Defendants John McCowen, Carre Brown and Georgeanne Croskey in their official capacities, but not as individuals. Accordingly said defendants cannot raise immunities that might otherwise be available. Bateson v Geisse, 857 F.2d 1300, 1304-05 (9th Cir. 1988). The County Defendants do not contest the adequacy of the conspiracy allegations relating to certain County officials and a third party, Sue Anzilotti.

Background:

ED NOTES

COVID-19 vaccine program head boss, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, said the first batch of Americans to be vaccinated could get their immunizations the second week in December. “Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December,” the doctor said on CNN’s 'State of the Union' show with Jake Tapper.

PFIZER submitted an emergency use application to the Food and Drug Administration, and a committee thereof meets on December 10 to consider and probably approve distribution. Slaoui leads Trump's “Operation Warp Speed.” He also said he believed life in the U.S. could get back to normal in May.

DR. SLAOUI said if the vaccine works as well as it did in trials, “70 per cent or so of the population being immunized would allow for true herd immunity to take place.” The doctor added, “I really hope and look forward to seeing that the level of negative perception of the vaccine decreases and people's acceptance increases. That is going to be critical to help us. Most people need to be immunized before we can go back to normal.”

MARK SCARAMELLA ADDS: The problem, if there is one, might have more to do with the intended recipients of the vaccine than with its deliverers. According to a Harris Poll released last month over 40% of Americans said they would not take a vaccine right away, even more among Black Americans, especially from the Trump administration. Also, early indications are that the pharma companies that developed the vaccine will charge between $4 and $20 per shot, and some vaccinations require two shots. If you have a large family, that cost could run up to over $100. Moderna already has deals in other countries to sell shots for $32 to $37 per dose. How much individuals will have to pay remains unclear. Apparently, most health insurance plans will cover the cost because it’s a “preventive health service” But because the “HEROES” Act is still held up in DC uninsured people could be charged for it unless it gets approved first. The extent to which the cost is a disincentive has not been surveyed. However, we found an interview with a Medicare/Medicaid official who insisted that Americans without insurance “will be covered,” whatever that means. And all that assumes that the unprecedented high-speed roll-out is problem-free. (Oh, and did we forget about the rest of the world?)

‘WE ARE IN A HUGE SURGE’: Mendocino County Public Health Officer Addresses a rise in covid cases, curfews, and a new round of closures

MENDOCINO COUNTY has not suffered a "huge surge" in covid cases, and most of the cases we have have come out of the Ukiah Valley. Parts of the country, especially those areas where large numbers of dodo's think covid isn't dangerous, have suffered large rises in cases.

LAURA COOKSEY puts it all in sensible proportion:

“This alarmist rhetoric is one cause of many people writing off the whole thing. The out-take quote about 250,000 lives being “2.5 times more than American lives lost back to WWII” is ridiculous. 250,000 is not far above the average monthly fatality rate (from all causes, prior to Covid-19) in the US, which was something like 222,000. So in nine months we’ve added a month’s worth of deaths… Which of course, now won’t happen next year or in the next ten, so the future numbers will balance out and the average will recover. Exaggerations do nothing to forward a cause in the long run, because people get burned out on the bullshit. I realize that they’re talking about war deaths, but why compare those? Death from humans lobbing flesh-ripping ammunition or dropping incinerating bombs on entire villages for no personal reason is an entirely different matter (and, in my mind, unquestionably more tragic and worthy of hand-wringing) from succumbing, usually when past the average age of death, to one virus rather than another– which is just life. It involves death at the end… or didn’t people get the memo?”

NO KISSING! NO EATING WITH YOUR MASK ON! NO CHANTING! No trombone or tuba playing! (Oboes and bassoons though ok?)

AMONG THE BOLD RECOMMENDATIONS County Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren made during Friday’s covid press conference about the recent “huge surge” in covid cases were the following (as transcribed by Matt LeFever on his informative Mendofever.com website): “Wave instead of shaking hands or hugging or kissing. If you’re eating or drinking, remove your mask at that time. Avoid shouting or singing loudly, chanting or playing wind instruments.” (Mark Scaramella)

Holiday Lodge, Ukiah, 1960s

Satellite Lodge, Ukiah, 1960s

BEST WESTERN: GOOD IDEA AT ANY COST

To the Editor:

I’m writing to express my support for the new homeless housing site being created at the former Best Western Inn. I’m so glad to see that our county government and local non profits, under the able leadership of Megan Van Sant, are working collaboratively to provide an innovative solution that has great promise.

More and more of our community members are at risk of losing housing, a problem exacerbated by a dearth of affordable housing, job loss related to the pandemic and the generational poverty that many of our families experience. Homelessness affects all of us who live here. Let’s all step up and do whatever we can to support this project.

Margo Frank, Ukiah

ASSIGNMENT: UKIAH - HISTORY DOESN’T REPEAT ITSELF, IT RHYMES

by Tommy Wayne Kramer

I grew up in Cleveland during the 1950s and ‘60s, a time when the city was a powerhouse and a mighty industrial colossus.

Everyone worked and everyone had money and things were pretty darn good. Steel mills were the engines that drove the robust local economy. Steel mills surrounded the downtown outskirts, running 24-hour shifts seven days a week. Steel kept the money rolling into workers’ wallets and county budgets.

Cleveland at that time was the ninth biggest city in America. It billed itself, perhaps with a self-mocking wink, as “The Best Location in the Nation” because it was in the geographic middle of everything. Cleveland was close to both the natural resources needed to make steel and to big neighboring cities that combined to create a vast synergy of industrial production.

The Motor City was no further from Cleveland than Ukiah is to Oakland, and Toledo, the Glass Capital of the World, was closer than Detroit. If you looked south from a top floor of Cleveland’s Terminal Tower you could see Akron, the Rubber City.

Unfortunately steel wasn’t the only thing Cleveland was producing in the middle of the 20th century. There was also pollution, and plenty of it.

The skies around Cleveland were smoky and the water was mucky. The air was smelly and the fish were dead. The Cuyahoga River caught fire, repeatedly.

Not to get too cosmically philosophical about things but it was almost as if a gigantic, semi-complicated agreement had been struck with the Devil: Allow us to us make a lot of money, and in exchange we’ll destroy our own habitat.

Because that’s pretty much what it boiled down to. A neighbor a few doors from where I lived drove forklift for Jones & Laughlin Steel, and in the late ‘50s when he worked overtime during Christmas holidays he was paid $50 an hour. This was at a time minimum wage was something like 85 cents an hour. It dazzles me still. Y

Yeah times were good and wallets were fat, except for the fish who never learned to drive forklift and the Clevelanders who lived near the steel mills. Those living in the shadows of the mills were born with lungs and respiratory systems no better than mine, but I lived a dozen miles south, under the sunny blue skies of Seven Hills.

Why am I exploring all this history about citizens growing prosperous while their city grows sick and their quality of life worsens? Because I think something similar is taking place in Ukiah.

The Devil’s bargain Ukiah made is like the one Cleveland made a century ago: Give us filthy lucre and in exchange we’ll ruin our city. Except Cleveland did it by polluting its skies and waters; Ukiah is doing it by ruining its streets and parks.

Cleveland had its steel mills; Ukiah has its homeless.

Both generate a lot of income, and both produce a lot of problems. Please note there is no equating pollution with people, only that the systems accept them as collateral damage, or pawns, in pursuit of financial goals.

I sometimes wonder if city and county officials quietly acknowledge that the endless parade of people roaming our streets is the price they’ll gladly pay in order to retain a lot of high paying jobs. Most street people are uninvited newcomers, and many are criminals or mentally ill. Some, of course, are local and a few are genuinely “homeless” due to circumstances beyond their control.

As a group they do not enhance Ukiah’s quality of life. They create filth, squalor and crime. Some are addicts and some roam around drunk. They drain resources. No one thinks the majority come here to help make the town better or safer.

It’s plausible that city and county administrators, intimately familiar with the salaries earned and the taxes paid by the hundreds of workers at nonprofits and in county jobs servicing the homeless, have quietly struck a bargain with the Devil. Terms of the agreement:

“Funnel millions of grant dollars to us and our colleagues, and in exchange we will destroy our own habitat.”

Yes, they might privately concede, Ukiah will suffer if we lure more and more hopeless druggies, thieves, crazy people to town, and we will get rich.

Remember: The steel executives and bosses running Cleveland’s mills didn’t reside anywhere near those mills. They lived in Rocky River, Hudson, Shaker Heights and Gates Mills. They lived a long way from the problems they created and sustained.

Just like in Ukiah.County and city administrators and those running Ukiah’s nonprofit agencies don’t reside where homeless people congregate. Instead, they have homes tucked deep into Ukiah’s tony west side, Deerwood or Potter Valley, all comfortably distant from the problems they create and sustain.

Cynical and depressing if true. But it won’t last forever. A new reality eventually hit Cleveland, and it’s now the 53rd biggest city in the USA.

And grant money providing life support to Ukiah and Mendocino County will someday dry up, and those soft, fancy nonprofit office jobs will disappear. A new reality will eventually hit town.

Our leaders depend on homeless services to produce lots of eggs for city and county budgets.

But someday those eggs will disappear, as will the basket they rode in on.

(Tom Hine has lived, worked, and retired in Ukiah, and has been writing under the TWK byline since the late ‘70s.)

RECKLESS DEVIN

On November 22, 2020 at approximately 11:43 P.M., an Officer with the Fort Bragg Police Department was completing a call for service at the Adventist Mendocino Coast Hospital when he observed a yellow off road motorcycle operating on the roadway without proper lighting. While checking the area the Officer located the motorcyclist in the 300 block of South Street. Upon viewing the Officer the motorcyclist fled and a brief pursuit ensued. The pursuit concluded in the 400 of Cypress Street where the motorcyclist, identified as Devin Tompkins, 25, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody without further incident.

Devin Tompkins

Subsequent to his arrest a search of his person revealed Tompkins was in possession of drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles, and a switch blade knife. He was transported to the booking facility at the Fort Bragg Police Department where he was booked for evading police, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of brass knuckles, and possession of a switch blade knife. Tompkins was then transported to the Mendocino County Jail.

Over the past two months the Fort Bragg Police Department has received numerous reports of motorcyclists riding recklessly within the city limits. On two occasions the Fort Bragg Police Department attempted stops on motorcyclists who fled and eluded Officers. At this time it is believed Tompkins may have been one of those subjects.

If you have information related to this investigation please contact Officer Anthony Melendez at (707) 961-2800 ext.169 or amelendez@fortbragg.com .

Mill Valley Highway 101

Redwood Highway, Crescent City

========================

BETSY CAWN WRITES:

I will never forget my first conversation with Ed Robey, former First District Supervisor in Lake County, back in the late 90s, early 2000s — I had just driven around the lake and passed by the hundreds of acres of rolling hills south of Highway 29 that were completely stripped bare of vegetation, the rust red soil ready for planting, and was curious about it. In the county courthouse, Ed came strolling out of his office when I asked if there was someone who could explain to me where, if indeed these expanses of expectant acres were to be planted with grapevines, the water for their irrigation would come from. “Oh,” said he, “grapes don’t take much water.”

Not only is that untrue, but that is not the question I asked. He instantly deflected my question without realizing that I had considerable knowledge about viticulture practices from living in the Livermore-Amador Valley, where the Wente family converted similar landscapes to 50 acre “estates” with 45 acres “managed” by the Wente corporation and privately constructed McMansions with equestrian facilities for executives and their fine families — eventually closing the open space gaps between Pleasanton and Lawrence Livermore Labs, as the propitious intersection of Highways 680 and 580 metastasized from the East Bay’s first shopping center and business park to the eventual housing tracts dependent on “Zone 7” water from the soon-to-be (now long done) Los Vaqueros Reservoir, stretching from the Altamont Pass to Tracy and Stockton and Modesto.

I would venture to say that Mr. Robey has been one of the principle architects of Lake County’s conversion from bucolic agrarianism to two-bit whoredom, and the exploitation of precious natural resources (ill-defended by the faux Sierra Club) at the expense of irreplaceable oak woodlands is just one example of his avarice. He still sits on the “board of directors” of the Public, Education, and Government cable channel (appointed annually by the Board of Supervisors) and the Local Agency Formation Commission (“elected” by that perverted body of deal-makers to represent “the public”), having first accomplished the incorporation of the City of Clearlake — enabling the County of Lake to divest itself of responsibility for the destruction of fragile Burns Valley Creek and Molesworth Creek watersheds and any responsibility for the considerable pollution of Clearlake (all blamed on the Kelsey, Scotts, and Middle Creek stormwater inflows). Not to mention the wholly inadequate Lake County Groundwater Management ordinance, obscene Grading Ordinance, and the “blow me” 2008 County General Plan. What a guy.

New Ukiah Road, 1965

========================

GEOGRAPHY

Little Lake Valley is where Willits is located, and the name preceded the establishment of the city of Willits. Mendocino Little Lake Road is the old horse and wagon road from Mendocino to Little Lake Valley. It still connects to Highway 20 about six miles east of the coast, although the upper portions of Little Lake Road past the turnoff to the Mendocino Woodlands camps is mostly a single lane, very narrow dirt road. What we usually call Road 409 is historically Caspar Little Lake Road, and it joins together with Mendocino Little Lake Road at its eastern end. Little Lake Road is designated County Rd. 408. I live on Little River Airport Road which is historically the Little River Comptche Road. Another historic horse and wagon road is the Sherwood Road from Fort Bragg to Sherwood Valley, north of Willits. Although it's a county road it is closed in the winter, and not a good road even in summer. Same goes for the Usal Road up the coast north of Cottoneva Creek although only the part north of Usal Creek is closed seasonally.

(Nick Wilson)

========================

South Of Elk, watercolor by Grace McMaster

========================

DAHLIA LOVE!

Dahlias By The Sea Annual Dahlia Tuber & Plant Sale is Open

Greetings Fellow Dahlia Lovers,

Dahlias by the Sea's annual Dahlia Tuber & Rooted Cutting sale starts this weekend. Our virtual store is now open on our website at

www.DahliasbytheSea.com.

We are offering a wide variety of beautiful and hard to find Dahlias for you to enjoy in your garden.

We deliver to your doorstep free of charge from Cleone to Albion.

Spread some Dahlia Love!

Jennifer

DahliasbytheSea.com

info@DahliasbytheSea.com

CATCH OF THE DAY, November 22, 2020

D.Brown, G.Brown, Calvo, Churchill

DAVID BROWN, Ukiah. Disorderly conduct-alcohol, failure to appear.

GERALD BROWN JR., Vallejo/Ukiah. Grand theft, taking vehicle without owner’s consent.

DAVID CALVO, Ukiah. Controlled substance, paraphernalia, selling lost access card, switchblade, concealed dirk-dagger.

DAVID CHURCHILL, Fort Bragg. Probation revocation.

Curtis, Dishman, Hille-James

HAROLD CURTIS, Willits. Probation revocation.

LEWIS DISHMAN, Ukiah. Controlled substance, failure to appear, probation revocation.

JOSEPH HILLE-JAMES, Ukiah. Disorderly conduct-alcohol.

Marin-Juarez, Maynard, Ramon

JAIME MARIN-JUAREZ, Ukiah. Failure to appear, probation revocation.

ANDREW MAYNARD, Fort Bragg. Disorderly conduct-alcohol, probation revocation. (Frequent flyer.)

VINCENT RAMON, Fort Bragg. Disorderly conduct-alcohol.

Tompkins, Villalobos, Vincent, Willis

DEVAN TOMPKINS, Fort Bragg. Reckless driving, paraphernalia, brass knuckles, switchblade, evasion.

LUIS VILLALOBOS, Hopland. Suspended license.

LYLE VINCENT III, Ukiah. Reckless driving in off-street parking facility, child neglect/abandonment, offenses while on bail.

PATRICK WILLIS, Ukiah. Probation revocation.

ON LINE COMMENT OF THE DAY

A buddy of mine was being sued by his daughter to recover/control child support…at 16 years of age. She had moved into the home of an older female neighbor, and the older woman probably had a large say in the pending suit.

You do know that the Judge Judy program pays all of the costs of appearance, coach flight, decent motel, food and travel vouchers, PLUS an honorarium to attend…my buddy did not want to go until they offered him $2,000 for his trouble…I got $100 as his travel companion (they require two people to attend). The program also pays ALL judgments, with a $5000 limit. The show is shot in LA…not New York.

Sooo…we went. Neither of us had ever watched the show. When the cab picked us up on our day of appearance, he asked us which show we were attending (The large warehouse affair had several sound stages)…when we told him Judge Judy, he said “…Oh, she doesn’t like men….” We took this as a bad omen.

We were let into this large warehouse (maybe 20 blocks from Hollywood and Vine), thru a single man door guarded by a guy with no neck. We were ushered into a green room that had a supply of day old doughnuts. There were other unfortunates in the room…all male, all plaintiffs, as I recall. Thence to the make-up room, where we were powdered. I asked the make-up girl attending to me to make me appear vaguely “Nixon-esque”…the comment went over the Valley Girl’s head without comment. “Pearls before Swine”, I thought.

Well, Judge Judy savaged my buddy, awarded $5,000 to the daughter. The woman who she was staying with admitted on camera that she had prostituted herself for milk for her baby. I later commented to the security guards located in the small foyer where they film the final comments of the winners/losers that “I would also have brought her doughnuts with the milk…that’s the kind of guy I am…” Much hilarity. All the sets are open…the many cameras positioned not to show the open walls/warehouse setting.

My buddy was pissed…his comments were not aired. The security guards were there for a reason.

Totem Pole Park Crescent City

========================

DOING THE RIGHT THING

by Jim Shields

One of the first things I learned about being a leader when I was in the Labor Movement, and with everything I’ve done since then, is you have to know how to lead yourself before you can lead others.

That single characteristic is never found in most people who think they’re leaders, whether they’re in the public or private sectors. It also why explains why we have so few leaders anywhere today.

Here’s a couple of examples of what I’m talking about that occurred in the past week.

News about a party Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife attended back on November 6 broke over last weekend and he’s received a great deal of deserved backlash since.

Newsom apologized for what he called a “bad mistake” at his Monday, Nov. 16, COVID-19 news conference.

Newsom said he attended a birthday party for a close friend and broke the same rules he has been preaching to all Californians to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The reports were that Newsom was at a party with about a dozen friends at the pricy French Laundry restaurant in the Napa wine country.

Newsom says he recognizes that he must practice what he preaches and set a proper example.

He said there were more guests than he expected celebrating the 50th birthday of a longtime political adviser and that he should have left but didn’t.

“I made a bad mistake,” said Newsom. “Instead of sitting down I should have stood up and walked back and got in my car and drove to my house.”

Newsom said he will not let it happen again.

He also said that those at the party wore masks and practiced social distancing. That declaration turned out to be a whopper though as a few days later a photo surfaced that was taken at the soiree. It showed the partiers gathered at a large table inside the restaurant. They were all seated shoulder-to-shoulder and no one was masked, including Newsom who appeared to be chatting on a cell phone.

The second story involves a group of California lawmakers who reportedly took a “work” trip the past week to Hawaii amid the ongoing pandemic, just days after the state issued a travel advisory firmly warning against non-essential and out-of-state travel.

The Sacramento Bee reports the unidentified group went for the Independent Voter Project’s annual policy conference.

The state travel advisory urges people to stay close to home and, if they do leave California, to self-quarantine for two weeks when they return. According to The Bee, the chairman and executive director for the Independent Voter Project said about 50 participants were in Hawaii, including fewer than 20 legislators from multiple states. He declined to say how many California lawmakers were in attendance but added that both Democrats and Republicans were there.

These are just two illustrations (there are lots more) of elected officials, all of whom consider themselves “leaders” yet they couldn’t even lead themselves to do the right thing by obeying the same Public Health Orders that all citizens are expected to comply with. Is it any wonder why folks are so cynical about the governing process when those doing the governing live by the code of “do as I say not as I do”?

This barefaced hypocrisy contributes to far too many people flouting compliance with Public Health Orders.

Given the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the nation, including California where C-19 rates increased by approximately 50 percent during the first week of November, politicians need to at least pretend they are not above it all due to their self-designated elite standing and open-ended privilege. They are under this Pandemic Siege just like the rest of us.

Here’s official actions taken in the past week:

• Late last week, California issued a travel advisory, along with Oregon and Washington, urging people entering the state or returning home from travel outside the state to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus. The travel advisory urges against non-essential out-of-state travel, asks people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country, and encourages residents to stay local.

• On Monday, Nov. 16, the state put more than 94 per

cent of California’s population, including Mendocino County, in the most restrictive tier, the color purple.

• California also strengthened its face covering guidance to require individuals to wear a mask whenever outside their home, with limited exceptions.

• On Thursday, Nov. 19, Newsom issued a curfew in the guise of a revised Stay at Home Order requiring that “non-essential work, movement and gatherings stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in counties in the purple tier.” The order took effect at 10 p.m., Saturday, November 21 and will remain in effect until 5 a.m., Dec. 21.

Advice for Biden

If I were President-Elect Joe Biden, I’d stop complaining about Trump refusing to start the transition process. He’s most likely not going to initiate it anytime soon. He’s what’s known as a sore loser. So try and go around him. It may not work but you have nothing to lose by trying at this juncture.

As Vice President for eight years, you know all the people, agencies, and departments in the Executive Branch that can brief and update you on transition matters and issues. Contact them directly, requesting that they assist you — “for the good of the country” — during the transition period.

I realize that Trump will most likely order them not to meet with you, but you might be surprised how many of them may decide to do the right thing “for the good of the country.”

I would also contact the leaders of both parties in the House and Senate and invite them to a joint bi-partisan meeting where you could talk to them about working together on a Economic Recovery Plan, since our country is in the midst of a virulent Pandemic surge killing record numbers of people and many millions of Americans are jobless, or about to transition into unemployment. Time is running out for many Americans who through no fault of their own find themselves in pretty desperate straits.

As I said, you have nothing to lose by following this advice because things can’t be much worse than they are now, right?

(Jim Shields is the Mendocino County Observer’s editor and publisher, and is also the long-time district manager of the Laytonville County Water District. Listen to his radio program “This and That” every Saturday at 12 noon on KPFN 105.1 FM, also streamed live: http://www.kpfn.org.)

Old Eureka

Old Petaluma

Old San Francisco-Richmond Sunset

========================

SHE CAME FROM ACROSS THE WATER

A devil's daughter was in disguise

I crid for mercy - she bound and chained me

and then she played me, I was mesmerized

When she gave me blood red roses

They were wrapped in razor thorns

She was sly in her temptation

Then she left me on my own

Such a cold hearted woman

She promised passion everlasting

And now I'm haunted by her name

I gave up all that I ever cared for

Oh if I only had my yesterdays again

I've been blinded, now I'm broken

Sometimes I can hear her song

No man's grass was ever greener

Now I find that I don't belong

With a cold hearted woman

She touched my world and I was shaken

But she was fakin, I…

(attributed, Robert Johnson)

Early NYC, 1900s

New York City

========================

SINE QUA NON

On the shuttle bus

to the airport terminal,

they are discussing

Mitt Romney's candidacy

. "As long as he is fiscally responsible

. and doesn't hurt us financially,

. none of the rest really matters."

. There are nods of agreement.

i think of a hand on the nuclear trigger;

the hand of a man

who does not believe in evolution,

who does not have the vision

of one planet, one people,

circling the sun

and,

none of the rest

really matters.

— Peter Lit

THE CRISIS consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born, in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear. — Antonio Gramsci