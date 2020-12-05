MEMO OF THE AIR Tonight, Friday, 9pm

Memo of the Air features The Irish Persons tonight! Hi. Marco here. Deadline to email your writing for tonight's (Friday night's) MOTA show is around 6pm. After that, send it whenever it's ready, up to 6 or 7pm Friday next week, and I'll read it next week, then. Memo of the Air: Good Night Radio is every Friday, 9pm to 5am on 107.7fm KNYO-LP Fort Bragg as well as anywhere else via http://airtime.knyo.org:8040/128 (If that shows up for you as plain text and not a link, just paste it into your browser. That's the regular link to listen to KNYO in real time.) Very close to the beginning of tonight's show you'll hear /Hey! The Irish Persons: the Disappearance of a Storied Folk Group./ This is the latest one of Doug Nunn's Snap Sessions projects. It's forty minutes long and it's made of Hit and Run Theater material going all the way back to /forty years ago/ when these talented people were just starting out and the world was their oyster, except for the months with an R in them. It makes me think of the film /A Mighty Wind/, which you'd enjoy, not least because of Parker Posey, who I have a picture of in my wallet, that Juanita knows about, it's not a problem.) Actually, any time of any day or night you can go to https://MemoOfTheAir.wordpress.com and hear last week's show and shows before that. By Saturday night the recording of tonight's MOTA will also be there, in the latest post, right on top, for people who like to be able to skip past things and avoid triggery material because of trouble in their own lives; there's no shame in that. Also, at https://MemoOfTheAir.wordpress.com there's a laundry list of both mentionables and unmentionables to sniff around in until showtime, such as: The latest complilation of brand-new things that don't exist. https://thisxdoesnotexist.com/ An entire Australian Star Wars fan flick. (Also 40 min.) https://misscellania.blogspot.com/2013/12/star-wars-downunder.html And little MiuMiu (say MYOO-myoo). Six years old and she can sing bossa nova like a bird and bar an F at the same time. https://theawesomer.com/bossa-nova-kid/600781/ -- Marco McClean, memo@mcn.org, https://MemoOfTheAir.wordpress.com