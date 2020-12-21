Fort Bragg Tuesday Covid Testing

COVID TESTING IN FORT BRAGG TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22 VETERAN’S HALL

360 N. Harrison Street at 9am

The traveling OptumServe testing team will be offering its weekly testing every Tuesday at the Veteran’s Hall, 360 N. Harrison Street, in Fort Bragg. Please register at LHI.CARE/COVIDTESTING before arriving Tuesday morning at 9:00 am for a test. LHI will issue you a Patient ID Number. Please bring this with you on Tuesday morning. Tests are first come, first serve. In order to keep testing available in Fort Bragg, the number of tests conducted must meet the capacity available, so let’s ensure we meet the numbers. For questions, call the Mendocino County COVID Call Center at (707) 472-2759 (M-F, 8:30 am – 5 pm)

(Fort Bragg City Presser, Monday, 12/21/2020)