The Great Conjunction

The Great Conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter can be seen tonight( also for the next few nights) - at sundown. An uncommon event, I'm told. Look To the southwest in the night sky.

This year's great conjunction also marks the first time in nearly 800 years since the planets aligned at night and skywatchers were able to witness the event. (The 1623 conjunction wasn't visible to skywatchers on much of the Earth because of its location in the night sky, so the last time the event was visible was in 1226.)

(Jan Wax)