The Singing Publicist

In my two cartons marked SFDA I find some lyrics. (Instead of keeping a diary, I used to write songs.)

911

Willie Brown took the American flag

Turned it into a shopping bag

Come on baby let’s go downtown

Spend a little, spend a lot

Bring your card for medical pot

Let’s spread a few dollars around

Gray Davis told the National Guard

Stand on the bridge and look real hard

At every SUV Frisco bound

Might be nothing you can do

But the camo’ed sight of you

Will spread a few dollars around

Rudy went to ground zero,

turned into a national hero

Only yesterday he was a clown

Talks the talk, walks the walk,

Come on to New Yawk New Yawk

And spread a few dollars around

George Bush is shrewd and bold

Don’t talk down to an 8-year old

About the evildoers underground

Take a pen, write a card

To a pen pal in Kandahar

Spread a few dollars around

Congress votes billions more

Whatever it takes gotta win the war

And keep the economy sound

Pay by card, pay by check

It’s all made in China so what the heck

Let’s spread a few dollars around

Inner Sunset

I used to have the real estate knack

but all that I gaineth, I giveth back

only to wind up with you in this cozy old

shack in the Inner Sunset years

Obviously I did everything wrong

Except one or two that strung me along

the road to a club called Chez Nancy Wong

—a shack in the Inner Sunset years.

Where there’s noodles at midnight

if you are in need of a treat

Where the Judah car makes an ‘N’

‘n careens down the street

I still believe that it’s all within reach

a big enough place between here and the beach

and from each and according to each

a shack in the Sunset in the sunset years

The blood orange sunset years…

The cool gray sunset years

Haul of Justice

There's a big gray building Eight-fifty it's called

In the name of justice, that's where people get hauled

Thirty judges in their courtrooms, two floors for the cops

Plus the sheriff, the DA, the morgue, and the jail on top.

They say "good guys" and "bad guys," white hats and black

Walk into any courtroom, any morning, look who's sitting in back.

Eight hundred and fifty that's how many tears

The average person's gonna cry when they walk in here

At Café Roma the defenders and the DAs dance

It's a dispo disco, they know the steps, nothing's left to chance

Eight-fifty days away from my wife

Eight-fifty days away from my life