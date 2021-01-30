Missing Person Found, Deceased

UPDATE 01-30-2021 @ 12:21 PM:

Searchers have found Andrew Navarro deceased in a wooded area approximately 3/4 to 1 mile from his residence.

A coroner's investigation has been initiated and a scene investigation suggests Navarro died as the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE:

On 01-28-2021 at about 6:00 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a missing person report in the 35900 block of Elk Meadow Road in Elk, California.

Prior to their arrival, Deputies learned Andrew James Navarro suffered from diabetes and frequently walked to the Greenwood State Beach just west of Elk.

Fearing Navarro had suffered a medical emergency, Deputies requested the assistance of the Elk Fire Department to search the beach.

Upon their arrival, Deputies learned Navarro had not been located. Deputies continued to search the area, during the night, but were unable to locate Navarro.

During their investigation, Deputies learned Navarro was last seen by his wife at approximately 10:00 PM the previous evening.

Navarro's wife woke the next morning to find Navarro was not home. Navarro's cell phone, diabetic medication, backpack, wallet and vehicle were left at his residence.

Deputies found text messaging on Navarro's cell phone of a despondent nature and learned a handgun was missing from the residence.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office has an operating procedure that follows an industry standard in California to not have Search & Rescue volunteers initially activated (up to seven days) to search for armed or potential armed missing persons under these circumstances.

Instead, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office deployed Deputy Sheriffs on 01-28-2021 and 01-29-2021 to conduct search efforts in the area of Navarro's residence and the nearby beaches.

Search efforts by Deputy Sheriff's are scheduled to continue on 01-30-2021 with the assistance of a helicopter from the United States Coast Guard, weather permitting.

Navarro is described as being a white male adult, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. Navarro has gray hair and brown eyes. Navarro was last seen wearing a green and black beanie, black long sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

This missing person investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information about Navarro's current whereabouts is urged to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office by calling 707-463-4086.