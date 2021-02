80 Vaccination Slots Available

Adventist Health has 80 slots left for Willits tomorrow, February 25, 9am - 2pm.

Persons ages 65 and older and those who are turning 65 this year.

Reach out to your inland friends.

Please do not sign up if you don't qualify.

signupgenius.com/go/9040d4eaeac2da3f94-covid1914