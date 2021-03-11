Caspar/Mendocino Vaccination Events

Caspar, Friday, March 12, vaccination event is now open for registration.

750 Pfizer first doses.

People in all tiers of Phase 1A and 1B.

Registrants will be able to schedule a 2nd appointment for April 2.

0900-1000: 60 (15 per 15 minutes)

1000-1600: 576 (24 per 15 minutes)

1600-1700: 114 (28-29 per 15 minutes)

Register at: https://myturn.ca.gov

2nd dose Pfizer, Mendocino High School, Tuesday, March 16, 2021

We have exactly enough doses to satisfy those who had 1st dose on 2/23/2021. Do not book an appointment without checking your vaccine card. You must bring your card to the event.

9:00 am - 5:00 pm (no lunch break, offset shifts)

15 minute appointment windows

16 appointments per window (with only 14 appointments in the 4:45 window)

= 510 doses

Register at: myturn.ca.gov

If you cannot register online, the call center number is listed at the

bottom of myturn.ca.gov