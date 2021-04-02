Ukiah Police Tase, Pepper Spray and Beat Up Mentally Ill Man

A Ukiah man found walking naked in traffic Thursday afternoon was taken into custody after being Tased three times and pepper sprayed, the Ukiah Police Department reported.

According to the UPD, an officer near the 1400 block of South State Street responded to the area when the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a naked man walking in traffic.

UPD Lt. Andy Phillips said that when the officer contacted the man, he quickly became “aggressive and took a fighting stance. A Taser was deployed, which was ineffective, and a second Taser was deployed, which was also ineffective.”

Phillips said a third Taser and pepper spray were used on the suspect before he was taken into custody. He was also placed in a “Wrap restraint,” which Phillips said immobilizes combative suspects.

Personnel from the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority also responded to the scene to render medical aid to the suspect before he was transported to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley for treatment prior to being booked into Mendocino County Jail.

Phillips said the suspect, identified as Gerardo Magdaleno, of Ukiah, no age provided, appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant such as methamphetamine, and that it is “very common for people under the influence of meth to get very hot and take their clothes off. And he was taken to the hospital to make sure he wasn’t suffering from meth psychosis.”

Magdaleno was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating his probation.

Phillips said one of the UPD officers arresting Magdaleno suffered an injury to his hand and knee, and he was treated and released at the hospital. Any injuries Magdaleno suffered were not specified.

At least one witness to the arrest took video of the arrest, which appears to show officers punching the suspect while he was lying on the ground after being Tased. When asked to address the video and whether it shows use of excessive force, the UPD said it would be issuing a statement.

Ed note: So far no statement has been forthcoming.

From the Mendocino Voice (with videos): mendovoice.com/2021/04/ukiah-police-department-officers-beat-mentally-ill-man-gerardo-magdaleno/

Mark Scaramella Notes:

“His sister, Luna Magdaleno, 30 of Ukiah, said Magdaleno had recently run out of medication for his schizophrenia and had taken a dose of LSD that morning. His other sister, Veronica Diaz, 28, noted that her brother often turns to non-prescription drugs when he runs out of his prescribed meds.”

However this incident plays out, and there certainly does look like some “excessive force” used, the backstory must include the obvious question of how someone could “run out of medication” for a diagnosed mental health condition, which means he was known to the mental health authorities and known to be a problem when off his prescription meds.

Other questions include:

Why can’t blankets and such be used instead of tasers and punches?

What is taking so long for the crisis van to be up and running?

Why isn’t the Redwood Valley training facility, bought years ago specifically to train law enforcement on how to handle these situations, up and running by now?

The incident has echoes of the Marvin Noble case, a case which ultimately held the Mendocino County Mental Health department as primarily responsible for Marvin Noble’s death at the hands of the Ukiah Police Department.