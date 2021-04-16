Fire Weather

The National Weather Service in Eureka, California has notified the Sheriff's Office of an Elevated Fire Weather Conditions and Warm Temperatures in Mendocino County as follows:

High temperatures across interior valleys will remain in the 70s and 80s through Sunday. In addition, afternoon highs may locally reach 90 during Sunday in the vicinity of Ukiah and Hopland.

Otherwise, easterly offshore winds are forecast to develop across the region tonight and persist into part of Sunday. Gusts across exposed ridges will range from 10 to 30 mph, and minimum humidity values will fall into the teens with poor overnight humidity recoveries expected.

Those conditions combined with dry vegetation for April will yield an elevated fire weather threat across wind-exposed ridges.

