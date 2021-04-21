AV Vaccinations Thursday

FROM THE BOONVILLE HEALTH CENTER: We are happy to announce that we are vaccinating kids 16-18 this Thursday at AVHS. This is perfect timing for those going back to school this year, or those who will be graduating and going out into the world. Having students vaccinated is the safest way to go back to school or work, please sign up on our jotform or call us at the clinic to register your child (707-895-3477).

Estamos contentos en anunciar que vamos a vacunar a niños de 16 a 18 años este jueves en AVHS. Este es el momento perfecto para aquellos que regresan a la escuela este año, o los que se graduarán y saldrán al mundo. Tener a los estudiantes vacunados es la forma más segura de regresar a la escuela o al trabajo, por favor regístrese en nuestro jotform o llámenos a la clínica para registrar a su hijo (707-895-3477).