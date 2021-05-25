Sleeper Car & Mail Order Brides

Taking the train across country is a singular joy and I strongly recommend a berth in the sleeper car: There's that magic moment when you wake up in the middle of the night, the steel wheels rattling on the rails below your bed, and for half a second you can't place it, not sure where you are.

In the morning you get up, walk down the hall for a shower, brew a strong cuppa coffee in your roomette, and then bring it upstairs with a relaxed smile on your face to watch the scenery flash by outside the big long windows. Everyone in coach is sprawled out and exhausted: drooling mouths hanging open, legs splayed in awkward positions seeking comfort—another night in the cattle car trying to sleep in the seats.

Riding through Arizona one time I struck up a conversation with a college girl going home for the holidays. Asking questions seems to be my main form of communication and I soon found out that her mother had recently been in Paris with a group of her friends from school days twenty years before.

“One of the women takes my mom and her friends on a trip once a year to some interesting place in the world,” she said. “This year it was France.”

“And she pays for the whole trip?” I said.

“Yup,” the girl said.

“Wow, I wonder who would do something like that?”

“It's Meryl Streep,” she said.

Mail Order Brides

Is it ever too late to find a mail-order bride?

The men who've pulled that off around here are all older than their Asian wife by at least twenty years. Men like younger women and women, foreign and domestic, often go for older men as they offer security, stability, intelligence, experience, and stimulation to satisfaction we can hope.

(Sometimes the older American man will get together with an American woman much younger than himself and think, “Wow, I have finally found her, this sweet young thing! Now my life is complete and we can ride off into the sunset.” But for the young woman it's usually just a fling, a curiosity, just checking out the old stuff for a bit, and see ya later creepy geezer! The man's heart is broken irreparably and the young woman disappears into new adventures.)

The mail order bride can have varying economic results in her experience here in the states. Here is a brief look into the financial lives of three Asian brides in Humboldt:

One lived in the weed culture for ten years, made a lot of money trimming, and when she broke up with her husband it was nice to know you, there's the door, and have a nice life. His children from a previous marriage are the only heirs in his will.

Another one grew weed with her husband, made some good money, and when he dies she will get a life estate: she can live in the house until she dies but will not own it, cannot sell it, and when she dies her husband's children from a previous marriage inherit it.

A third Asian wife got nearly everything when her rich grower husband died: a real estate empire including multiple houses and land in the states and across the globe as well as thousands if not millions stashed in banks or buried in the ground.

An impartial observer might say that the more attractive the woman the more she gets. It's all about the money: If you're not able and willing to support them then don't even try.

I can see the attraction to Asian woman: American women can be pretty difficult and complicated: bossy bitches, fad diet queens, and very demanding. But I'd still like a nice one, and I don't like to fly.