Positive COVID-19 Case Identified among Ellie’s Mutt Hut Staff in Ukiah

As of June 15, 2021, Ellie’s Mutt Hut restaurant at 732 S State St, Ukiah, CA 95482, has been confirmed to have one positive COVID-19 case among their staff. Therefore, members of the public and restaurant staff who are not fully vaccinated and who were at Ellie’s Mutt Hut between the dates of June 10-11, 2021 are asked to get tested and closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. This staff member also attended a graduation party in Potter Valley on June 11, 2021. Attendees of the party who are unvaccinated should also get a COVID-19 test. Testing is available in Ukiah from Sunday through Thursday at the Ukiah Fairgrounds from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

This case coincides with an overall increase in COVID-19 cases in the Ukiah Valley area during the past 6 weeks. Given the rise in local positive cases, Health Officer Dr. Andy Coren would like to emphasize the importance of staying home from work when exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. Common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or new loss of taste or smell.

The Environmental Health Department will conduct an assessment of the site and is very appreciative of the cooperation and good rapport developed with the restaurant. We hope employers across Mendocino County will encourage vaccination for their staff to reduce the possibility of outbreaks and protect our communities from COVID-19. We want to support restaurants in their efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

We ask that the community stay vigilant and follow the guidance outlined by the California Department of Public Health and Mendocino County Public Health. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and masking, contact the Mendocino County Public Health COVID- 19 Call Center at (707) 472-2759 or visit our website at: www.mendocinocounty.org/covid19.

(Press Release, Mendocino County Health & Human Services Agency, June 15, 2021)