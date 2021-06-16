Evers Returns to Scene of Crime

On 06-14-2021 at approximately 5:00 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary occurring at a residence located in the 3000 block of Cameron Road in Elk, California.

The homeowner was away from the residence and noticed the presence of a person who appeared to be William Allan Evers inside the residence based upon live-time footage from a security camera (see attached photographs).

It should be noted this was the same residence that Evers was believed to have burglarized on 05-12-2021 which resulted in the officer involved shooting documented later in this press release.

Due to the notable public safety risks associated with responding to the residence, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office requested additional specialized SWAT personnel from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa Police Department and Mendocino County Multi-Agency SWAT team.

Since the evening of 06-14-2021 to date (06-16-2021), these allied agencies have been assisting the Sheriff's Office with a search of the heavily wooded Cameron Road area in an attempt to locate Evers.

These search efforts have been unsuccessful as of 06-16-2021 at 3:45 PM and will conclude at 6:00 PM until further search operation(s) can be planned for the future.

Evers is currently wanted for an active No Bail arrest warrant by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for Criminal Threats (422 PC) and should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

Anyone with information regarding Evers, recent or past unreported burglaries or the whereabouts of Evers is asked to contact the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office at 707-463-4086 or the Sheriff's Office Tip-Line at 707-234-2100.