The New Woke Military

June 23, 2021
I think it would be interesting if they only went after white foreign terrorists… what kind of message would we be sending to the world? Do you think Jeff Bezos would make the hit list?
JP Sears continues to lay on the much needed sarcasm and humor about modern “civilization”.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name*
Email*
Website
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
One Comment
I think it would be interesting if they only went after white foreign terrorists… what kind of message would we be sending to the world? Do you think Jeff Bezos would make the hit list?
JP Sears continues to lay on the much needed sarcasm and humor about modern “civilization”.