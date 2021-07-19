Bruggeman Found Deceased

Potter Valley man Ronald “PJ” Bruggeman, Jr, has been found deceased according to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Captain Greg Van Patten. Last night, at approximately 7:30 p.m, a friend located his body near his home.

Bruggeman

Bruggeman’s body was found on his property by a friend and the coroner is working to determine the cause and manner of Bruggeman’s death. Captain Van Patten characterized the situation as “an unusual circumstance.”

Yesterday, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team searched the area Bruggeman was last seen on July 15. Witnessed by friends, Bruggeman was last in the midst of a mental health crisis before he disappeared.

According to a post on the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, “The Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit is now conducting a Coroner’s Investigation to determine the cause and manner of Bruggeman’s death."