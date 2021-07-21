The Fall of Saigon

July 21, 2021
Belated departures from Ho Chi Minh City brought to you by Robert McNamara, Lyndon Baines Johnson, the Democratic Party, Boeing Aircraft, Huey Helicopters, and others that Eisenhower warned the world about.
