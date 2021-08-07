Richard (Rich) Arnold Johnson

A resident of Novato, Richard Arnold Johnson died of kidney failure on July 22nd.

Born in San Francisco on December 26th, 1939, Richard moved to Marin County when he was 6, and was thereafter a true son of Marin where lived until his passing last week. He was among the last classes of Larkspur-Corte Madera School graduates to receive their diplomas in the open air dance floor of Larkspur's Rose Bowl. Richard was a graduate of Drake High School's class of 1957 where he was a member of the golf team and went on to become the sports editor of the College of Marin newspaper, the Mariner.

During a 30-year career in the title business, Richard became Chief Title Officer of Western Title Insurance Company, San Rafael, where he met his wife Debbie. They were married in 1978 at Carmel and were inseparable for the next 43 years.

Richard was fascinated by history, especially the histories of San Francisco and Marin County, and was a lifelong fan of Stanford football, the 49ers and the Giants. He was a lifelong golfer and enjoyed get-away weekends in Napa, Carmel and Lake Tahoe.

An affable, witty man enormously popular with lifelong friends back to his childhood in Corte Madera, Richard is survived by his wife, Deb, two children, Scott Johnson and Kelly Johnson, grandson, Jay (JJ) Fallon (Erikka), and greatgranddaughter, Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Leonard Johnson and his brother, Alvin (Al) Johnson. No services will be held, but family and close friends plan to gather to remember their years with their loyal friend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.