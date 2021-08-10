The Manson Gang In Mendo

On a hunch I decided to look in the coast newspapers to see if there was any mention on Charlie Manson. I was not disappointed.

A guy by the name of Don Burleson had a column, Mendo-scene-o, in the Beacon and he apparently also worked for the post office in Mendocino. He mentioned that Charlie and a couple of the girls signed up to receive General Delivery mail at the Mendocino post office. I'm guessing that the girls were Lynette Fromme and Mary Brunner, Charlie's first two acquisitions.

The Beacon also had a little blip in the newspaper by their book reviewer and they wrote up a nice article on the front page about a possible connection between the Dulaney/Warren murders and the Manson Family. Though they did misname Sharon Tate as Susan Tate, I guess she just wasn't well known up this way. I've attached the articles in no particular chronological order.

Burleson's date of June 6, 1967 as the date when Charlie and the girls applied for General Delivery predates the July 31, 1967 arrest of Charlie in Leggett. Charlie was released from federal prison, Terminal Island in San Pedro near Long Beach, March 21, 1967. He really didn't waste much time making his way up to Mendo.

While the UDJ and the Beacon, in their articles written when the big arrest came down for the Tate-LaBianca murders, mention Charlie and Susan Atkins having been arrested prior in Mendo County, what they fail to mention is that Patricia Krenwinkel was also in that "Boonville Bust." She used an alias of Cathran Smith. Krenwinkel was perhaps the most vicious of all the girls arrested and convicted of murder. She participated in both the Tate and LaBianca murders.