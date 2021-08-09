14-Year-Old Dies in High Speed Pursuit

On 8/7/2021, at approximately 0130 hours, the Ukiah Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a gray 2017 Volkswagen Beatle within the city limits of Ukiah. The Volkswagen failed to yield and began fleeing from UPD south on South State Street at speeds greater than 100 MPH.

UPD pursued the Volkswagen onto southbound US-101. The suspect vehicle exited US-101 at Rivino Ranch Road. Due to Party #1 driving the Volkswagen at a high rate of speed, Party #1 failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of the US-101 off ramp at Rivino Ranch Road. The vehicle continued through the intersection and left the west roadway edge of The US-101 on ramp from Rivino Ranch Road.

After leaving the roadway, the vehicle went airborn and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree. As a result of the collision, the vehicle overturned onto its roof and sustained major front end damage.

As a result of the collision, Party #1 sustained major injuries. The right front passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The right front passenger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The rear passenger sustained major injuries and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this collision. The cause of this collision is still under investigation.

The identity of the involved parties is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.