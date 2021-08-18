Cache Fire, Clearlake

Brush fire with rapid rate of spread in Clearlake — #CacheFire at 6th Avenue and Cache Street. Probably 30 acres. Immediate threat to several hundred structures. Two may be burning now. Ordering two additional tankers and 10 additional engines. Priorities are structure defense and perimeter control.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued evacuation orders for residents living in east Lower Lake and southeast of Clearlake, specifically in evacuation zones LOW-E159 and LOW-E160. "Please leave immediately and take your pets." Authorities warn there is an immediate threat to life and property, and therefore urge residents to leave the area. No evacuation shelter has been identified.

Cache Fire evacuation map

"Based on footage on the ground and satellite imagery, this event has already become a dangerous WUI (wildland-urban interface) fire in Clearlake proper under strong wind/Red Flag conditions." (Daniel Swain)