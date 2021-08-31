Evers (Redbeard) Gets Away, Again

On 08-30-2021 at approximately 7:30 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a concerned person who had contacted an adult male in their vegetable garden (at residence) located in the 31000 block of Middle Ridge Road in Albion, California.

The adult male left the property on foot after the conclusion of the contact and his physical description matched that of William Evers.

Deputies responded to the area and were checking a neighboring property at approximately 10:30 PM, which contained what appeared to be an unoccupied residence.

Evers on the run

While the Deputies were checking the rear outside area of the residence, they heard what sounded like a person running out the front door. A check of their patrol vehicle dash camera system developed the attached photograph which is believed to be William Evers.

Additional Deputies and personnel from the Mendocino County Multi-Agency SWAT Team responded to the property. The personnel conducted a search of the area overnight which ended unsuccessfully in locating Williams Evers.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public that William Evers should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity or possible sightings of William Evers, especially those persons who live/visit Middle Ridge Road in Albion, are asked to immediately notify the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office by calling 707-961-2421 for non-emergencies or 9-1-1 if it is an emergency.

(Mendocino County Sheriff's Office news release)