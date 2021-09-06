JUST IN: Red Beard Eludes Capture, Again

Situational awareness for the area of Middle Ridge Road and Navarro Ridge Road in Albion, CA.

The large police presence in these areas due to a potential sighting of William Evers (aka Red-Bearded Burglar) who is currently wanted (see historical page posts) has been CONCLUDED.

MCSO personnel attempted to apprehend Evers at approximately 4:30 AM when he fled from inside an unoccupied home in the 32000 block of Navarro Ridge Road.

There was a reported potential sighting of Evers at the home as of 12:00 AM (midnight).

All available MCSO sworn personnel were called to the scene (on-duty and off-duty personnel) to assist in apprehending Evers.

Evers was able to elude apprehension by MCSO SWAT Team members and two Sheriff's Office K9 teams due to the darkness and terrain.

One MCSO SWAT Team member and one MCSO SWAT Team K9 handler sustained injuries and are expected to be medically evaluated today to determine the severity of their injures.

Evers was last known to be running toward the Salmon Creek drainage North to Northeast of the home.

Please call 9-1-1 if you see anything suspicious in the areas of Salmon Creek, Middle Ridge Road and Navarro Ridge Road in Albion.

(Mendocino County Sheriff Facebook update)