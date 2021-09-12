Evacuations Ordered, 300 Acre Blaze Breaks Out North Of Ukiah

Santa Rosa Press Democrat, 5:30pm:

At least 10 structures have been destroyed Sunday afternoon by a vegetation fire that broke out in the town of Calpella, about 10 miles north of Ukiah.

The blaze, which authorities are calling the Hopkins fire, was reported shortly after 2 p.m. near Moore and East Hopkins streets, just over a mile west of Lake Mendocino’s northwest shore, officials said, adding that a cause has not been determined.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has ordered mandatory evacuations as winds have fed the fast-moving blaze, which has grown to at least 300 acres and has burned its way to Lake Mendocino, according to reports from the scene.

Authorities said evacuation shelters will be available at 6 p.m., adding that more information on their locations will be released at that time.

Just before 4 p.m., Cal Fire reported the blaze had grown to about 300 acres. There is no containment.

According to reports from the scene, the blaze has destroyed at least 10 structures along East Side Calpella Road. No word on any injuries.

Strong winds are coming out of the northwest and are feeding the blaze.

Press Democrat photographer Kent Porter is in Calpella and staff writers are on their way there.

Calpella, which has a population of about 700, is about 61 miles northwest of Santa Rosa. It is a rural community bordering Lake Mendocino.

Porter said he saw several homes on fire along Lake Ridge Drive, as well as several more burning along Marina Drive between Lake Mendocino and Calpella.

Cal Fire is the lead agency but is being assisted by numerous fire agencies including Ukiah Valley, Calpella, and Redwood Valley.

Fire personnel are battling the blaze from the air.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered along East Side Calpella Road between Cortina Place and Marina Drive, according to an alert sent by the Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for all of East Side Calpella Road from Highway 20 to Marina Drive. The south border of Lake Mendocino Drive. The East border of Lake Mendocino. And, the North Border of Highway 20, according to the Mendocino County Office of Emergency Services.

The Sheriff’s Office urged people to “use the safest route to leave the area immediately.”

Pacific, Gas & Electricty is reporting 1,711 customers are without power in the area. The outage started at 2:37 p.m., according to PG&E.

Most PG&E customers without power are in Redwood Valley and Ukiah, according to JD Guidi, a PG&E spokesman. It's unclear when power will be back up again, he said.

No further information was immediately available.

Hopkins Fire at 3:53pm — view from Ridgewood Grade, looking south —Lake Mendocino and Highway 101 at lower right

Mendocino Sheriff Update, 4:30pm:

FIRE IN CALPELLA (MOORE STREET - HOPKINS FIRE) UPDATE:

CURRENT EVACUATION ORDERS:

North border is Highway 20 and Road 144 (on ramp/off ramp to Redwood Valley)

East border is Lake Mendocino (the lake itself)

South border is Lake Mendocino Drive

West border is East Side Calpella Road between Highway 20 and Lake Mendocino Drive

CURRENT EVACUATION WARNINGS:

North border is Road B in Redwood Valley

East border is the East Side of Lake Mendocino (lake itself)

South border is Redemeyer Road (Hulda Drive & Rafello Drive)

West border is North State Street

ROAD CLOSURES: Lake Mendocino Drive @ the bridge where Lake Mendocino Subdivision is found.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA FOR EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ACCESS

Sunday, 2:57pm: The Nixle Alert system from the Sheriff’s Office:

Mandatory Evacuations For The Area East Side Calpella Rd Between The Area Of Cortina Pl And Marina Dr.

Warning For Area Of Eastside Calpella Rd From Highway 20 To Marina Dr.

Additional Information To Follow As Details Come Available.

INSTRUCTIONS: Mandatory Evactuation For The Area Of Road 144 To 5000 Block Of Eastside Caleplla, Please Use The Safest Route To Leave The Area Immediately.