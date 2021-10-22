 Press "Enter" to skip to content

JDSF Moratorium Discussed

By AVA News Service on October 22, 2021

Cal Fire Staffers are meeting today with representatives from McGuire and Woods office to discuss a potential moratorium!

They must hear from the people!

CALL TODAY to make your voice heard and let them know the public demands an immediate moratorium on all logging in JDSF (Jackson Demonstration State Forest).

Wood's Mendocino office number: (707) 463-5770

Wood's state capitol number: (916) 319-2002

McGuire's Mendocino office number 707-468-8914

McGuire's state capitol number 916-651-4002

