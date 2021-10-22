JDSF Moratorium Discussed

Cal Fire Staffers are meeting today with representatives from McGuire and Woods office to discuss a potential moratorium!
They must hear from the people!
CALL TODAY to make your voice heard and let them know the public demands an immediate moratorium on all logging in JDSF (Jackson Demonstration State Forest).
Wood's Mendocino office number: (707) 463-5770
Wood's state capitol number: (916) 319-2002
McGuire's Mendocino office number 707-468-8914
McGuire's state capitol number 916-651-4002
