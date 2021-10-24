WHEN WILL HIGHWAY 128 BE CLOSED?

NICK WILSON WRITES:

The NWS Navarro River gauge forecast chart now shows the river starting to rise quickly after noon today, and I expect Hwy 128 will be closed by 1 to 2 PM due to shallow flooding at the west end.

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=eka&gage=nvrc1

A major crest peaking at 15.3 ft. is predicted about midnight tonight. That major flow will go up against a massive seasonal sandbar blocking the river mouth since last spring. There's no doubt that the river will break through the sandbar by the time the level reaches 5 or 6 ft. or so, after which the flooding near the Hwy. 1 bridge will recede.

Although the highway flooding will probably end by 9 or 10 PM, CalTrans and CHP may wait until daylight to reopen it.

Check the link below for official information about the highways:

https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

On Hwy. 20 there is one-lane traffic near Whiskey Springs due to slide removal.

Staying home warm and dry is a good plan for today.

N.Wilson