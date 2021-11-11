 Press "Enter" to skip to content

2 Comments

  1. john ignoffo November 11, 2021

    Are we reading about the raid on Harpers Ferry in the first paragraph? It sure doesn’t sound like Kansas!

  2. George Hollister November 11, 2021

    There was an earlier attack on Lawerence Kansas by pro-slave forces in 1856. John Brown was involved in the violent retaliation of that raid. Saint Joseph, Missouri was where much violence occurred between pro, and anti slave people before the Civil War.

