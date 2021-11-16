Now You See Her, Now You Don’t

It's just about impossible to find a nice healthy attractive woman these days, although there seem to be many angry addicted ones available. When you get to be an older man that is the normal situation.

I guess I could take a look within and see if my imperfections are glaring. Am I really crazy or just humorously eccentric? Does being flawed myself make it not easy to accept others' flaws when in an intimate relationship?

I met a very sexy woman last year who had lots of issues and baggage. Her father had been a gangster who she said had sex with her. Her mother was a rotten bitch who shot their father in front of them when she and her sister were little kids. She was recruited to fly drugs across the country when she was fourteen and when busted at eighteen spent two years in prison.

When I met her she had just gotten out of a shelter for battered women after her last boyfriend had beaten her to the extent she thought she would be killed and she needed shoulder surgery to repair the damage. Is it any surprise she gulped strong coffee all day, smoked weed constantly, and guzzled beer and wine when she had the opportunity?

Other than all that she was a sweet sexy goddess.

It was pretty nice when she worked all day then drove across a mountain range a half hour to my place for dinner. We slept together, had breakfast, and off she went to work. Then she lost her job after two weeks, moved in, and I began to feel the pressure.

She started to pack with each discordant note and left in tears every week after each argument, but always returned. She finally drove off to the eclipse and didn't come back.

A year later I got an email saying she wanted to come visit and spend some time with me. (When I met her I hadn't been with a woman for way too long and doubted if I ever would again.)

So I ask myself what I could do differently this time to be able to keep her? She probably needs lots of therapy and I could help her through that. Do I start discussing her and my issues when she gets back or just play it by ear and mouth and tongue and …