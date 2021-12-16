Jerry Philbrick Gone

Terry & Jerry Philbrick

JERRY PHILBRICK HAS DIED, passing away at his Comptche home in his sleep. A native son of Mendocino County, Jerry Philbrick was a logger and rancher, and among the most vivid personalities in this area. A man of fierce opinions forcefully expressed, 'Philbrick,' as he was universally known, was also an unusually kind and generous man who, for many years, did much private good for a wide range of people, especially young people involved in athletics. (More to come with tonight's posts)