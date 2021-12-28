On the Covelo power outage, Supervisor Haschak reports Tuesday morning:

This came to me from PG&E this morning.

“You will see generators just outside the substation tomorrow, with the goal of the generators restoring power to customers in the town of Covelo by tomorrow night (Tuesday).

Not all customers who are fed by the Covelo substation will receive power due to additional locations of damage along the distribution lines. Meaning, we would only energize distribution customers that are not affected by damage to the lines.

Quick reminder that electric transmission lines are high-voltage power lines that transport power across long distances, come into substations where the voltage is reduced, and then the electricity is carried along distribution lines into neighborhoods. The distribution lines are the lines you see that serve neighborhoods.”